After gains in each of the past four sessions, corn’s outlook is lower Thursday, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. “Ethanol production yesterday was disappointing,” he said, noting that gasoline demand is 13.6% lower in 2020 than it was last year.
Despite an uneventful night in corn, the market is putting in a “constructive looking saucer bottom,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Fundamental support from dwindling South American production estimates favors the bulls long corn and following the trend in the soybean market,” they said.
