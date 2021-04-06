Corn markets did not have much new news to drive markets on Tuesday. “Corn traded the day mixed, with new crop slightly higher and the deferred months trading lower,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “There continues to be little fresh news as attention turns towards Friday’s report, and then weather to follow as planting picks up speed.”
Traders were watching export news and looking ahead to the next WASDE report. “Friday’s WASDE report expect to see higher exports,” Stewart-Peterson said. “US corn export sales have reached 2.587 bln bushels with 5 months to go. Corn inspections last week were 75.3 mln bushels. Vaccines continues to give hope to economic rebound.”