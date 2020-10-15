U.S. corn export demand is rising on talk China that may imports a total of 30 MMT of corn, ADM Investor Services said today.
Further, Corn Futures in China settled at the equivalent of $9.73 per bushel. “This is the highest settlement price since 2006,” Joe Barker of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Barker’s outlook for today is flat to 2 cents lower as a result of overnight rains and a wet forecast for Brazil.
“If you want to sell old corn, sell it,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said this morning.