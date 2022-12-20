 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn

While corn started the day a little higher, it is expected to remain lower on concerns about U.S. corn demand, Patti Uhrich CHS Hedging said this morning.

People are also reading…

Corn exports remain lower than expected. In week ending Dec. 15, according to the USDA’s weekly inspections report corn exports were 743,000 tons compared to 1.002 million a year ago, ADM Investor Services, research team said this morning.

Argentine weather remains hot and dry and market attention will remain on grain flows out of Ukraine and Russia, CIH said in its mid-December review.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Jim Warren of CHS Hedging reports “very light holiday trade overnight with underlying weakness ahead of the day session.”

Corn

“Corn futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of needed rains across the dry areas of Argentina and concern…

Corn

March corn had a small 2 ½ cent range overnight, “illustrating its low volume trade,” CHS Hedging said. “Ethanol stocks were up a sharp 1.15 m…

Corn

Corn took on a softer tone from global economic concerns and a stronger US$. Trade volume is modest at best as we move closer to the Christmas…

Corn

U.S. corn exports are down 32% from last year, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Both Brazil and Ukraine corn export prices are lower…

Corn

“The corn market got a lift from the strong wheat market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from a decent w…

Corn

“Corn futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “CH range was 6.46-6.53. Corn futures are trying to find value with…

Corn

Corn prices dipped midday after March’s contract failed to hold above the 20-day moving average, CHS Hedging said. Uncertainty about Ukrainian…

Corn

The corn market is higher this morning and is trading at the highest level since Monday of this week and is close to unchanged from last Frida…

Corn

Corn prices slid lower overnight as traders try to find value with Argentina crop outlook lower, but U.S. ethanol and exports demand is slowin…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News