While corn started the day a little higher, it is expected to remain lower on concerns about U.S. corn demand, Patti Uhrich CHS Hedging said this morning.
Corn exports remain lower than expected. In week ending Dec. 15, according to the USDA’s weekly inspections report corn exports were 743,000 tons compared to 1.002 million a year ago, ADM Investor Services, research team said this morning.
Argentine weather remains hot and dry and market attention will remain on grain flows out of Ukraine and Russia, CIH said in its mid-December review.