“Corn continued to slide lower, breaking through the 40-day moving average and reaching the 40-cent limit at one point towards the end of the session,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Improving weather conditions and anticipation of sharply higher acres is driving the current sell-off. The price action remains well inside a corrective move.”
“Crop progress showed corn 90% planted in US,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Rains projected in central US – nice start to the season. Argentina’s prices reported to be 1.30 discount to US. US corn basis still very strong, 45-60 cents over July. China’s corn still 10.99 per bu. – more imports likely. Brazil corn production totals moving more toward 90 MMT.”