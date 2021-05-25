 Skip to main content
Corn

“Corn continued to slide lower, breaking through the 40-day moving average and reaching the 40-cent limit at one point towards the end of the session,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Improving weather conditions and anticipation of sharply higher acres is driving the current sell-off. The price action remains well inside a corrective move.”

“Crop progress showed corn 90% planted in US,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Rains projected in central US – nice start to the season. Argentina’s prices reported to be 1.30 discount to US. US corn basis still very strong, 45-60 cents over July. China’s corn still 10.99 per bu. – more imports likely. Brazil corn production totals moving more toward 90 MMT.”

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market is consolidating and forming the right side of a “head and shoulders” in the chart, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said, pa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The July corn contract sold off its rally yesterday, “indicating its current resistance level,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. Corn plantings…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Quite the price action today with most contracts finishing 20 cents above the lows with the July contract finishing unchanged,” Bryant Sander…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Recent rain events have been viewed as very needed and important to germinate the crop and get it moving forward,” Total Farm Marketing said.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Basis bids for corn shipped by barge “were mostly firm” on Wednesday, as export loadings have been active, Total Farm Marketing said. There ha…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Weather continues to be favorable in the Midwest, “weighing on new crop corn futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. With no additional buying fr…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“While the downgrade to the Brazilian crop on the May supply and demand report was not as the market expected, plenty of private analysts have…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures started the overnight session lower and continued to slide to double-digit losses by this morning, Total Farm Marketing said this…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

China is continuing to “splurge” on the new crop corn, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Estimates for what China brings in next year are a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Traders began the week processing the planting pace and a wet forecast. “A quick planting pace and a warm/wet forecast pressured new crop futu…

