“Corn traded higher today as the market disregards Friday’s report where the USDA raised the U.S. corn production,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “Strength in corn is likely related to fund short covering. March closed above the 100-day moving average at $3.86 ½.”
Some analysts are thinking exports could be higher than estimated by the USDA, based on a few factors. “A few are still holding out hope that final U.S. exports may be higher than USDA estimate,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Key could be China demand and competition from South America and Black Sea.”