This week’s USDA crop progress report showed the corn crop at 60% good to excellent vs. 62% a week ago and 64% a year ago. Illinois saw the biggest change at -7% from last week.
Corn futures are trading 1 to 3 cents higher this morning, due to the larger-than-expected decline in crop condition ratings over the past week, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The 2021-22 corn futures closed 3/4 cents to 1 1/2 cents lower on Monday. New crop 2022 contracts stayed black for the close, eating into the inverse.