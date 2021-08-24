 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

This week’s USDA crop progress report showed the corn crop at 60% good to excellent vs. 62% a week ago and 64% a year ago. Illinois saw the biggest change at -7% from last week.

Corn futures are trading 1 to 3 cents higher this morning, due to the larger-than-expected decline in crop condition ratings over the past week, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The 2021-22 corn futures closed 3/4 cents to 1 1/2 cents lower on Monday. New crop 2022 contracts stayed black for the close, eating into the inverse.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

U.S. Gulf soybeans are now cheaper than Brazilian beans, reports Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Yield potential for corn was above average in the far western part of top-growing state Iowa, according to scouts Wednesday on the third day o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Futures were stuck in the middle between a little strength in the wheat markets and weakness in the soybean market,” Nick Paumen, with CHS He…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Crude was down $2 today, adding pressure,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The U.S. dollar is the highest it’s been since April. Argentina is the…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Despite a friendly August supply/demand report and weaker weekly crop ratings last week, corn prices are struggling as harvest approaches, Tot…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Futures are following the seasonal trends of lower/choppy markets as we approach new crop which likely will be earlier than normal, said CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Prices reacted favorably overnight to a 2% decline in weekly crop ratings, but, overall have closed lower three days in a row after a bullish …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimates Argentina’s 2021-22 corn area will reach 7.1 mln hectares, which would be up 7.5% year to year, sai…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News