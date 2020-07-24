China has seen record rains and flooding that has washed out corn acres and snarled logistics and it may get worse as the Three Gorges Dam may be on the verge of collapse, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Significant losses to Chinese production, regardless of the rising political tensions, would be the only factor that could spark a rally back to the early July highs, he said.
There are some rumors floating around that China has bought as much as 17 million metric tons of corn for import, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. “Some people think that after yesterday’s export sales of both corn and new-crop beans that this indicates that they may be around to buy more U.S. corn and new-crop soybeans,” he said.