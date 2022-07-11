Steve Freed of ADM Investors said he can’t figure out if it’s a glass half full or a glass half empty day today with inflation continuing and the start of the new China shutdown for COVID, balanced with high temperatures and dry weather in Europe, Argentina and the U.S.
Corn futures were up overnight with double-digit gains posted across the board on weather concerns. The U.S. Midwest and EU 2-week weather forecast is mostly warm and dry, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report today. Prices are still up this morning but not has much.
The updated WASDE is expected to see slight increases in corn production and carryout as the USDA plugs in the higher acre projections from the June 30th report, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said this morning.