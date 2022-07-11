 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn

Steve Freed of ADM Investors said he can’t figure out if it’s a glass half full or a glass half empty day today with inflation continuing and the start of the new China shutdown for COVID, balanced with high temperatures and dry weather in Europe, Argentina and the U.S.

People are also reading…

Corn futures were up overnight with double-digit gains posted across the board on weather concerns. The U.S. Midwest and EU 2-week weather forecast is mostly warm and dry, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report today. Prices are still up this morning but not has much.

The updated WASDE is expected to see slight increases in corn production and carryout as the USDA plugs in the higher acre projections from the June 30th report, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

"Word of China’s $200 bln dollar stimulus helped attract new buying,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The fact Ukraine said th…

Corn

Corn markets are “expected to remain volatile,” CHS Hedging said. “Brazilian farmers continue to report variable second crop corn yields due t…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News