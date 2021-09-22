Corn futures saw a mild bounce of 2 to 4 cents overnight after trading lower the past four days, Total Farm Marketing said today. “Traders are balancing early harvest results and harvest expectations ahead of next week’s Quarterly Grain Stocks report,” TFM said.
December corn is recovering in overnight trade after re-testing the 200 day moving average yesterday. Meanwhile, December Urea futures jumped $30/ton higher yesterday, to a new high of $570/ton, as numerous supply constraints continue to affect this market, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.