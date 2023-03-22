Both world and U.S. US corn futures are following wheat lower today. “Trade will be watching todays US ethanol numbers and tomorrows weekly US export sales,” Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services aid today.
People are also reading…
There was another flash sale yesterday to China, this time to the tune of 136,000 metric tons, or about 5.3 million bushels, Blue Line Futures said.
May corn experienced a successful test of Friday's high yesterday before closing moderately lower on the day and the hook reversal is a slightly negative technical development, The Hightower Report said.