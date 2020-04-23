Corn futures are 3 to 4 cents higher this morning ahead of the weekly Export Sales report, Brugler Marketing reported.
“If general selling for commodities has been exhausted for now and outside market forces improve, the market is oversold enough to see at least a temporary bounce,” The Hightower Report said.
Weekly ethanol production this past week fell to a new low of 563,000 barrels per day. Ethanol stocks are currently 22% over last year.
“Margins are finally improving a little,” Allendale said. Also positive, gasoline demand was 44% under last year (improved from the previous two weeks at 46% and 48%).
In Brazil, Agriculture Minister Dias said the government will announce support measures for ethanol, as global energy prices tank. The government is considering eliminating a tax on ethanol and increasing a tax on gasoline, Allendale said.