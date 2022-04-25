 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

Corn markets rebounded from a lower open to see gains by the end of the day. “Further planting delays” from storms throughout the Corn Belt are driving that support, as well as a “large sale” to China and Mexico on Friday, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said.

“Despite the fact Ukraine may not ship corn as Russia increase attack on Ukraine port cities, concern and slower Global economies is offering resistance,” ADM Investor Services said.

This week’s crop progress report showed corn at 7% planted, versus the average of 15%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

