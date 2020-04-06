“Corn continues to slide lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Continued drop in ethanol demand and lower World energy prices weighs on prices. Us export demand is improving. Trade volume has also picked up on hopes the virus spread may soon slow especially in Asia and EU.”
“The corn market struggles with lack of fresh supportive news,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The USDA last week pegged corn acreage at a whopping 97.0 mln acres. It feels like the trade is expecting more like 92-94 mln acres. Concerns mount about herd liquidation from the fallout in the livestock sector.”