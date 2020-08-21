USDA increased its Iowa corn crop by 4 bushels per acre compared to last year, while the Pro Farmer Tour’s estimate is 4 bushels less, Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain noted. “I would imagine USDA, it their forthcoming reports, will have to take that Iowa corn yield an move it lower, based on drought in the West and storm damage in the East,” he said.
In lieu of the Pro Farmer Tour indicating lower Iowa corn yields following the derecho, the question is to what degree will the USDA drop those yield estimates in September, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “Thoughts that the August yield from USDA will be the highest of the year are creeping in,” he said.