The corn markets found some support in Friday’s trade to end February, Stewart-Peterson said. There were no bushels that needed to be delivered against the March contracts. “This is not typical and may be a reflection of the lack of supply available overall,” they said. “Regardless, the weight of other markets made it difficult for corn futures to find much traction in Friday’s session.”
Outside markets “will be key in determining direction” for the corn market, according to Total Farm Marketing. The market has been “a follower versus a leader” over the recent trend as news about coronavirus continues to dominate headlines.