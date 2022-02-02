Despite a firm start to the day, corn switched direction to finish with double-digit losses in some contracts. Estimates for China’s imports of corn are estimated to be nearly 6 mln tonnes lower than the USDA’s estimate, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. “They cited lower local corn prices in China and expect demand to soften as imported corn stocks enter the market.”
Ethanol production is running 13% above the USDA goal, Total Farm Marketing noted, and lower South American crops "may increase U.S. corn export demand.”