Fundamentals, the cattle on feed report and soybean markets provided support. “The corn market traded higher in sympathy with the soybean market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Fundamentals both in the US and South America provided additional support to corn. Last week’s Cattle on Feed report was viewed positive for corn usage going forward.”
“Corn futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Meat futures also traded sharply higher. Corn futures were supported by talk of higher US exports and lower carryout. There was 334 MT US corn announced to unknown. Some feel this could be either S Korea or China.”