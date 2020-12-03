“The grain markets are seeking stability after running into a ceiling of resistance to begin the week and new month, and the dollar continues to press lower and offer outside-market support,” Total Farm Marketing said. “U.S. corn prices are the lowest in the world, and rumors that China bought 1.0 mmt of U.S. corn for April 2021 has helped lift futures off their lows.”
Corn successfully defended technical support yesterday, with lows staying higher, Blue Line Futures said. “This keeps the bull trend intact,” they said, as they said the recent pullback would be a good opportunity for some potential buying.
Corn exports sat at 1.37 mmt in today’s report, in the middle of the estimated range.