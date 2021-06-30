“Corn put on an impressive rally after the bullish report this morning,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Four months closed locked limit up so tonight we will see expanded limits of 80 cents. The USDA surprised the market with a planted acreage number of 92.692 (mln), which compared to the average estimate of 93.79 (mln).”
“Corn futures traded up the daily price limit after US 2021 acres and June 1 stocks were reported below the trade average,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Funds also tried to cover shorts put on in anticipation of higher corn acres. CU was up 40 cents and near 5.99. CZ was up 40 cents and near 5.86.”