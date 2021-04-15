 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn

  • Updated

Brazilian corn prices are trading “near record levels,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said, as U.S. corn hit $6 for the first time since 2013 yesterday. “Talk of imports is beginning to ramp.” Payne said. “Without a Brazil export market, we could be looking at an additional US 300-500 million bushels of export demand that will show up in late Q3-Q4.”

The jump in prices has been underpinned by “historically tight ending stocks” and dryness in Brazil and other parts of the U.S., Total Farm Marketing said. “U.S. 2021 corn plantings may not increase from USDA’s March guess due to higher input cost and trouble getting new seed supplies.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

