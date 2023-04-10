Related to this story

Corn

“Snow melting in the north will likely affect river-bottoms planting progress further south,” Total Farm Marketing said. “While concerning, it…

Corn

“Export sales for last week were 49.1 mln bushels,” Total Farm Marketing said. “A solid figure but below the four-week average. Year-to-date s…

Corn

The US corn crop is said to be 2% planted, with most of that in Texas, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Corn

Nearby contracts are seeing more pressure than deferred contracts, CHS Hedging said. Open interest was down overall yesterday, with May leadin…

Corn

Corn is getting pressure from a sizable drop in wheat futures. May corn failed to break through the 100-day moving average yesterday as well m…