“Tuesday brings the next USDA Supply and Demand report, and demand changes will still be a focus of the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Recently, corn grain stock came in lower than expectations, and the April report will provide some direction on how that shortfall will be handled.”
“There was little fresh news so it may have been positioning for tomorrow’s USDA report,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “WASDE corn estimates: U.S. ending stocks 1.319 bln bushels, world ending stocks 295.01 MMT, Brazil 126.08 MMT and Argentina 37.12 MMT. Crop Progress showed corn planting 3% complete vs 5% estimates.”