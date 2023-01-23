People are also reading…
“The corn market was basically a follower of soybeans and wheat,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Rains across Argentina should be beneficial to any corn that has been planted and screaming for a drink. IHS Markit lowered their 2023 acreage estimate after UDSA’s increase in winter wheat acres and their survey findings.”
“Export sales are slow, and this has prompted the USDA to reduce forecasts from earlier in fall on previous USDA WASDE reports,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Today’s inspections figure also confirms a slow export pace year-to-date, down 30% from previous year. Many feel the export market will pick up steam in mid-winter as end users have been purchasing only as needed.”