“The corn market traded both sides with pressure coming from big crop ideas, despite destruction to the Iowa corn crop,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew support form another round of corn sales announced this morning. This marks a third week of weekly gains for the corn market. December closed 18 ¾ cents higher for the week.”
“Corn futures traded higher,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Sept. corn gains on Dec going into first notice day. Strong cash basis levels could limit deliveries. Managed funds continue to liquidate net short positions. Dec corn is up against key technical resistance. Dry weekend across parts of the west US corn belt could push Dec corn over resistance.”