Corn futures are lower this morning feeling pressure from harvest. Harvest continues to roll on as weather is dry where the corn is ready and is drying down fast where it isn’t, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
China's northeastern corn belt may have been hit hard by three typhoons, and this has helped spark the imports, according to The Hightower Report. After a strong uptrend from the August 12th lows, December corn appears threatening to begin a more serious technical correction. Increased harvest selling pressure and the fact that the market closed lower on the session yesterday when China is still buying US corn would suggest the market is overbought.