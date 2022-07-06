People are also reading…
Corn markets broke support yesterday “opening the door for a precipitous drop,” Blue Line Futures said. Yesterday’s weekly crop progress report showed conditions at 64% good/excellent, a 3% drop from last week and slightly lower than expectations.
Despite the drop in ratings, most scouts are still expecting a national average of 177 bushels this season, ADM Investor Services said. “Lack of new demand for U.S. exports and feelings U.S. 2022 corn crop will be enough to satisfy demand limits new buying.”