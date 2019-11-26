The corn market overnight is shaking off what was a much lower percent harvested figure from the USDA than what trade was expecting, Jacob Christy of The Andersons said. National corn progress came in at just 84% complete versus expectations of 90%. And heavy snowfall is forecasted for some areas.
Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain pointed out that only 30% of the corn crop in North Dakota and 68% in South Dakota has been harvested, as reported by USDA. “It’s a forgone conclusion here that there is a lot of corn that will not be harvested soon. “This is typically discounted on the cash market,” he said.