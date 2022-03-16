The corn market faces a very critical junction with the ability to plant the Ukraine crop potentially decided today, according to The Hightower Report. Certainly, Russian dialogue has been misleading throughout the war, but Kremlin indications that Ukraine might be able to retain its military have been given added credibility by strong equity market gains.
Brazil’s AgRural reported that the first crop corn harvest at 52% complete. That compares with 41% during the same time last year, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The second crop planting reached 94% of expected area as of March 10, compared to just 74% last year.