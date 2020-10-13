Export sales helped push corn prices higher Tuesday. “Corn prices were higher as new export sales trumped rapid harvest activity and a stronger US dollar,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “We sold corn to Mexico for the 20/21 marketing year. The March contract poked just above $4 and settled just below $4.”
“Strong US domestic cash basis and lack of US farmer selling helped support,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “ There also continues to be rumors that China is looking to buy US corn. China domestic corn prices are record high. Post Covid China economy appears to be growing. This could increase their demand for imported feed grains.”