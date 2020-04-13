“Corn prices opened slightly higher and traded higher overnight on spillover strength in the wheat market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices turned lower midday on spillover weakness in the soy complex… There are concerns that there could be a real loss of feed needs from the ongoing weakness in the hog and cattle markets.”
“Corn futures tried to find seasonal support near contract lows,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “And uncertain U.S. planting season and recent increase in export demand is offering support. Drop in ethanol demand and forecast of higher U.S. 2020 supply offers resistance. Weekly U.S. corn exports were near 40 mln bu. versus 46 last year.”