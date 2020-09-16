Corn futures are following soy trade, ADM Investor Services said, with the dry weather from August helping to rally the market. “Outside day trading above Tuesdays high is a positive technical signal despite fact futures are overbought,” they said.
Markets found support from fund buying today, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said, while ethanol stocks declined to their lowest point since January 2017. Global stocks of corn were also dropped as well, as Ukraine production and exports were revised downward.