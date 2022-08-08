People are also reading…
Heavy rains occurred over parts of northern Iowa, southern Minnesota and Wisconsin into northern Illinois over the weekend. Even with the rains, “The charts look like the market could chop sideways into the USDA report,” said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.
Ahead of USDA’s WASDE report, Allendale, a Chicago-area agricultural commodity analysis and brokerage firm, released its estimates today. For corn, Allendale thinks the USDA will have no changes in acreage planted; an increase of 0.202% harvested and a yield of 176.30 bu./acre.