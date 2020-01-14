CHS Hedging’s Katie Murphy said the corn market “will remain steady” today until any fresh news hits the wire. “Traders continue to wait for Phase 1 of the U.S and China trade deal to be signed,” she said.
Corn prices in the U.S. “are now the cheapest on this side of the globe,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “This is the time for US corn exports to perform.” He said Argentinian offers are “a few dollars” above the U.S. and Brazil is nearly out of corn “due to supporting the globe for the last 18 months.”