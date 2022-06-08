Trader estimates ahead of Friday’s WASDE report are calling for domestic corn carryout to be 3.2 million bushels tighter at 1.436 billion. The high end is for a 60 million-bushel boost to 1.5 billion, while the lowest estimate is to see old crop stocks fall to 1.386 billion, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketiung.
The highlight of the planting numbers in the weekly crop report were that 5.4 million acres of corn remain to be planted with 1.2 million acres left just in North Dakota and northern Minnesota, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.