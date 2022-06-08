 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn

Trader estimates ahead of Friday’s WASDE report are calling for domestic corn carryout to be 3.2 million bushels tighter at 1.436 billion. The high end is for a 60 million-bushel boost to 1.5 billion, while the lowest estimate is to see old crop stocks fall to 1.386 billion, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketiung.

The highlight of the planting numbers in the weekly crop report were that 5.4 million acres of corn remain to be planted with 1.2 million acres left just in North Dakota and northern Minnesota, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

July corn struggled throughout the day and ended a penny lower, though new crop December corn was higher, according to CHS Hedging.

Corn

Corn markets “will look for support from wheat,” CHS Hedging said. “The fundamental news is quiet and our trade direction is based on speculation.”

Corn

Corn futures rose sharply as Russia intensified its assault on Ukraine, according to CHS Hedging. Also supporting prices is news that China wi…

Corn

Weekly exports were terrible, but another flash corn sale was announced, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Processing margins …

Corn

A big week for corn and soybean planting is expected for the United States, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. Trade is expecting to see m…

Corn

The corn market was lower as it was a risk off day for the commodity markets, according to CHS Hedging.

Corn

U.S. corn demand is increasing, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Some feel as much as 1.0 million corn acres may not get planted and…

Corn

U.S. ethanol production saw big improvement last week, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The weekly output of 1.07 million barrels per day …

Corn

Futures traded lower this morning in sympathy with wheat and the expectation of another good week of planting progress behind us, according to…

Corn

Brazil’s crop agency, Conab, reduced its estimate of Brazil’s corn production in 21/22 by 4.50 bb, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News