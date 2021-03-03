The corn market traded lower on weakness in the beans and wheat, along with the strength in the U.S. dollar, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Prices drew additional pressure from lack of fresh supportive news.
May corn managed to close moderately higher on the session yesterday after the early selloff to the lowest level since Feb. 11 failed to attract new selling interest, according to The Hightower Report. The technical action is bullish and the market has the longer-term fundamentals to push higher, but the market closed in the middle of the recent consolidation.