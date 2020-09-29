“The corn market traded lower on mostly favorable harvest weather conditions,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from position the evening ahead of the USDA data report and month-end/quarter-end. Sept. 1 stocks are expected to be near 2.250 bln bushels, which is said to be the largest Sept. 1 stocks number since 2017.”
“Corn futures traded lower led by nearby,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Could be some position liquidation before USDA grain stocks report and month end. U.S. harvest is behind early expectations and the crop is slow to dry down. U.S. farmers remain a slow seller. Midwest two-week weather forecast suggest below normal temps this week and the next.”