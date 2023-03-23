People are also reading…
“The corn market traded higher at the open on improving demand,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices failed to hold at the higher levels, but losses were limited... Corn sales continue to be reported regularly over the past week and a half. Early planting seems out of the picture but there seems to be very little concern of getting too late to plant.”
“Export sales for last week totaled 121.9 mb, bringing the year-to-date total to 1.376 bb or 74.3% of the total expect sales of 1.850 bb,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This suggests export sales need to average near 21 mb per week. This seems doable but the issue will be how much corn is available from Brazil and when.”