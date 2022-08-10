People are also reading…
“Futures started firm and broke through yesterday’s highs but finished the day only a few cents higher,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Better rain chances in the extended forecasts provided some pressure on the market today. December broke did break through the 200-day moving average at $6.2575 with the days high reaching $6.28.”
“Weekly US ethanol production down from last week but up from last year,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Stocks were down from last week but up from last year. Weekly US gas data showed higher stocks and lower demand. CPI data today showed lower inflation than expected.”