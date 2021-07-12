Corn futures traded 7 cents higher overnight while recapturing Friday’s losses, as Midwest weather forecasts continue to call for scattered rains across most of the area over this week, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Likewise, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging, said this morning, that the corn market traded higher overnight on ongoing hot/dry weather forecasts for the U.S. Midwest. Prices drew additional support from tightening supplies. She said she expects higher trade today “with the return of heat this week.”