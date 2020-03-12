While the market is cautious about the demand implications of Coronavirus, the USDA did not change the balance sheets yesterday. CHS Hedging said, “It appears they want to wait for the March 31 report first and monitor the actual impacts of trade as the virus spreads.”
“This morning, corn is breaking lower than last week, this is not a good sign,” said John Payne of Daniels Trading.
After the steep sell off corn saw as the market neared first notice day on the March futures, it appears that the front month is trying to return to the support levels prior to that move at $3.77, according to CHS Hedging.