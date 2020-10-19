Private exporters reported export sales of 128,000 metric tons of corn for delivery to Mexico during this marketing year, Allendale said.
Corn is up on global weather concerns and demand for U.S. exports, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said. Some estimate China total corn imports at 25- to 30-metric tons versus USDA estimates of 7 million tons. It could take 20- to 23-million metric tons from the United States. “Concern is increasing as to where the EU will source corn import needs,” he said.