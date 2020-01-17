The corn market picked up most if not all of its losses from yesterday’s trade to close the week, though Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said the language in the U.S./China trade deal may be a concern. “It seems there’s no enforcement of the deal at all, and that could stall purchases.”
“While overall news stayed relatively quiet in the market, rumors that China did step into the U.S. corn export market and purchased 2-4 cargoes from the Pacific Northwest for spot delivery may have provided the fuel underneath the market today,” Stewart-Peterson said. “While that amount is not significant in terms of total bushels, the timing of the purchase, if verified, after the signing of the Phase 1 deal made short sellers extremely nervous.”