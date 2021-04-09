Corn futures are narrowly mixed overnight ahead of today’s USDA Monthly Supply/Demand report. At the same time, a few weather watchers are also increasing odds that U.S. summer weather could be drier and warmer than normal, according to Total Farm Marketing this morning.
Corn was king yesterday according to Alan Brugler of Brugler marketing this morning. “The corn market flexed its muscle again Thursday bolstered by solid buying from both noncommercial and commercial traders. All three legs of corn's domestic demand stool continue to strengthen.” Further, expectations are for USDA to lower its 2020-2021 corn ending stocks number in its report today, he said.
Jim Warren of CHS called it a “surprising rally yesterday” with funds buying an estimated 19,000 contracts. Dec corn made new contract highs, closing in on $5/bu. while attention turns to the WASDE report today.
“You are farming $5 corn right now, if you choose to do it,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said.