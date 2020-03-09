Concerns about coronavirus still loom over grain markets, especially corn, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “The exposure to corn is through ethanol,” he said. “Currency fallout is going to be the least talked about aspect of this but it is probably the most important. Any country who depends on oil production for revenues is going to take a major hit, countries who depend on it for export revenue will take it the worst.”
A wet weather pattern for planting potential is coming through the corn belt this week, which “may play out more favorable to the agricultural sector,” Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said.