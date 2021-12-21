Corn “was a follower” in the gains today, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said as wheat and soy did much of the lifting in the grain markets today. “Chinese corn prices remain elevated, near $11 cash, but the ongoing political unrest between the two countries likely is keeping them at bay from buying from the U.S.”
The technical picture appears to be firming, Total Farm Marketing said, as prices have been gradually creeping higher. “Strong basis levels continue to exist,” they said. “From a big picture perspective this is an opportunity for farmers to make additional sales.”