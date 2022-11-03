People are also reading…
“Corn is lower today but still within its tight trading range after the Federal Reserve raised rates by another 75 basis points yesterday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “While Russia said yesterday that the grain deal could continue, they keep shelling Ukrainian cities and have now once again caused the nuclear power plant to be disconnected from the power grid.”
“USDA reported 372,220 MT of corn was sold for export during the week that ended Oct. 27,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was up 41% from the week prior and was inline with estimates. The weeks shipments were 450,000 MT, bringing the accumulated total to 4.145 MMT. The full season’s commitments were 14.467 MMT – compared to 31 MMT at the same time last season."