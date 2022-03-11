 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

Corn

CONAB estimated Brazil's corn crop at 112 million metric tons versus USDA's projection of 114, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Rosario estimates Argentina corn crop at 47.7 million tons versus USDA 53.0.

July corn, trading just under $7.30, should gain on December due to expectations for better weekly U.S. corn export sales and talk that more global demand is switching to the U.S., said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Prices remain propped up by inflation, concern over Ukraine's 2022 supply and U.S. spring and summer weather that could send food prices even higher

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The Russian war against Ukraine continues to jolt grain prices higher, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Not only can South Americ…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

A steep reversal in the wheat market is likely weighing on corn, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The market will analyze today's…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Corn markets are pulling back as traders start to take profits from the recent price rallies, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. "Forecasts l…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Unconfirmed rumors that China is looking to buy US corn, according to Total Farm Marketing

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market was set back by improved crop conditions in key areas of South America, easing concerns of crop losses there, according to CHS…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The weakness in crude oil markets and "improved conditions in some parts of South America" led to pressure on the corn market today, Ami Heesc…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

A good export sales number gave rise to corn prices today, "suggesting demand is here, despite the situation in the Black Sea," Ami Heesch of …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

After yesterday's WASDE report, many analysts wonder if USDA is waiting until a future time to factor the Ukraine/Russia conflict into estimat…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The potential loss of Ukraine exports of corn makes the world situation tighter and could be enough to keep prices trending higher for now. Ru…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The potential loss of Ukraine exports of corn makes the world situation tighter and could be enough to keep Corn prices trending higher for no…

