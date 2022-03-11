CONAB estimated Brazil’s corn crop at 112 million metric tons versus USDA’s projection of 114, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Rosario estimates Argentina corn crop at 47.7 million tons versus USDA 53.0.
July corn, trading just under $7.30, should gain on December due to expectations for better weekly U.S. corn export sales and talk that more global demand is switching to the U.S., said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Prices remain propped up by inflation, concern over Ukraine’s 2022 supply and U.S. spring and summer weather that could send food prices even higher