“Corn futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “US Fed emergency drop is US interest rates helped trigger managed fund short covering. Rumors that China may be interested in buying US corn, Sorghum and spring wheat supported prices. There was talk earlier that US 2019 corn quality might be below China standards.”
Ethanol futures had moved higher on three straight days. “Corn use for ethanol production marketing year to date totals 2.244 bbu, compared to 2.271 bbu a year ago,” Barchart.com said. “Ethanol futures were higher each of the last three days, April futures were $1.299/gal on March 3.”