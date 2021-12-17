Northern Brazil is expected to see some rain events in the next week or two, but toward the southern regions and Argentina, hot and dry weather are expected to continue. Those weather patterns are bringing uncertainty to the crop in South America, giving corn prices a push.
Corn markets are finding spillover strength from soybean markets as well, as March pushed through the reversal high posted in late November, Total Farm Marketing said. “Corn market is challenging strong overhead resistance, building some weather premium on South American forecasts,” they said.