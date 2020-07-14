Corn prices turned higher overnight and this morning on declines in the overall crop conditions, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. USDA reported crop conditions at 69% good to excellent, down 2 % from last week.
“Prices drew additional support with the emergence of the bargain buyers after sharp losses the past couple of days”, Heesch said this morning.
However, it took a 4 million acre loss of planted corn acreage and a legitimate weather threat for corn to rally 40-cents over four trading days and it took a forecast change and two days for it to fall back 30 cents, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. ”Dec. corn is now trading where it was before the acreage shocker and below all moving average support. The technical and fundamental pictures are as bearish as they have been in a long time,” Lawrence said.